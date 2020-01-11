Will seek PM Modi’s intervention on Andhra Pradesh capital issue if needed: State BJP chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government is suppressing the agitation by farmers and public against the proposal to set up executive capital in Visakhapatnam, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has found fault with the ruling dispensation for its ‘dictatorial’ governance. He said that if need be, the BJP would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the capital issue.

Members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (non-political) joint action committee (JAC) met the saffron party chief at his residence in Guntur on Friday. On the occasion, the JAC members requested the BJP’s support in their fight against the YSRC’s “undemocratic” and “unilateral” proposal to decentralise governance.

“We welcomed decentralisation of development in the past. But, the government has undemocratically proposed to relocate the capital, which is against the interest of not just the people of Amaravati but the entire State,” they said in the representation they handed over to the State BJP chief.