YS Jagan Mohan Reddy illegal assets case: Hyderabad court adjourns hearing of case to January 17

HYDERABAD: Amidst tight security, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the Special CBI Court here on Friday in connection with the alleged disproportionate assets case.

This is Jagan’s first appearance in court for the trial after he assumed charge as Chief Minister in May last year. Along with Jagan, his close aide and YSR Congress Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy, who is also one of the accused in the cases, too appeared before the court.

The case relates to investments made by various companies in Jagan’s firms as quid pro quo for various favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister. The court conducted the proceedings 'in camera'.

According to sources in the judiciary, arguments were held for about one and half hours before the principal special judge for CBI cases BR Madhusudhan Rao. The counsels appearing for the accused urged the court to club and hear all the cases in discharge petitions filed by them. The accused, in their petitions, contended that there is no prima facie ground made out against them, hence he should be acquitted. The court adjourned the case hearing to next Friday.

Meanwhile, Jagan's counsel filed an interim application before the court which is specially designated to hear ED cases. The application filed sought exemption from personal appearance during the hearing of ED cases.

He urged the court to allow his co-accused to appear in the case on his behalf. The ED counsel raised an objection to the plea saying that the relief should not be granted to the accused involved in the cases of serious economic offences. After hearing both sides, the Court reserved its orders to Jan 24.

The Special Court judge had on January 3 directed both Jagan and Vijay Sai Reddy to appear in person for the trial, rejecting the latter’s plea for an exemption. Pursuant to the court order, Jagan along with other accused in the case who included Vijaya Sai Reddy, former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, IAS officers Srilakshmi and Samuel, industrialists N Srinivasan, Ayodhyarami Reddy appeared in the court.

SUMMONS TO SABITA REDDY

Dealing with Penna Cements episode in the assets case, the CBI court issued summons to several accused who included Telangana minister P Sabita Reddy, former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others directing them to appear on January 17.