Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitharam should resign: TDP leader K Ravi Kumar
Published: 12th January 2020 08:40 AM | Last Updated: 12th January 2020 08:40 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader and former whip K Ravi Kumar has demanded the resignation of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam.
"After using abusive language against capital farmers and telling lies, Sitharam has no right to continue as Speaker. Sitharam is speaking like a joker and broker despite being the Speaker," the TDP leader said while speaking to the media.