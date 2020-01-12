Andhra Pradesh MLA Gudivada Amarnath files complaint against BJP MP for remarks

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle YSRC MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday filed a complaint with the district police against BJP Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chowdary seeking action against him. He submitted the complaint to Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee. The MLA also forwarded the complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing mediapersons, Amarnath demanded seizure of Sujana’s passport and filing a case against him. In the letter addressed to Shah, he said the statements made by him during a media conference were unconstitutional and unlawful. Sujana, mentioning the police action against Amaravati farmers, had said, "This is not fit place to live and it is better for the citizens to shift to other countries as refugees."