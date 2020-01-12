Andhra Pradesh: Ongole Police launch Project TATA to strengthen personnel

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A first-of-its-kind initiative in India at the district level, Project TATA (Trainings & Activities for Technology Adoption) has been launched by Ongole police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said the primary aim of the project is to strengthen each person in the police force, from constable to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) levels, by conducting a series of workshops on technology adoptions and applications to modernise the force.

Training will be given on introduction and adoption of various applications such as CDR (Call Detail Records) which is used to track call details and CIG (Criminal Intelligence Gazette) in which the data of the missing persons, unidentified dead bodies, inter-State criminal gangs and stolen vehicles are stored.

Earlier, a workshop on applications like enterprise search, court checker, e-challan search and Google timeline was conducted. "We used to have one or two dedicated computer operators in every police station. From now on, every police officer is going to be technically trained. We will bring down the crime rate, keep an eye on anti-social elements, reduce corruption and increase transparency," Kaushal added.