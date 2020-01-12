Andhra Pradesh: People forced to pay more for bus tickets during Sankranti rush

By Express News Service

NELLORE: To cope with the festive crowd, APSRTC and TSRTC has extended several bus routes. Despite the increase in services, a number of passengers are still struggling to get tickets.

Akhil, an engineering student in Nellore, said he just about made it back to his home in Kurnool for Sankranti. "I somehow managed to reach home. Though there is an increase in the number of services, there is a huge influx of passengers," he said. AC sleeper buses shuttling between Nellore and Hyderabad, which normally charge between Rs 900 and Rs 930, are now pricing a ticket between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,700.

Similarly, a bus ticket between Nellore and Bengaluru, which normally costs Rs 1,300, is now being sold at Rs 2,500 and the ticket price of non-AC buses has been increased to Rs 850 to Rs 900 as against Rs 545.