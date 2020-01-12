Andhra Pradesh's Guntur administration gears up to conduct local body polls

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The local body elections of Zila Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) will be conducted in two phases in Guntur district. The officials concerned are making arrangements as per the directions of Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar.

He decided to conduct local body elections of 300 MPTC seats in 19 mandals of Gurajala revenue division and 143 MPTC seats in nine mandals of Guntur revenue division in the first phase.

Anand Kumar has also proposed to conduct polls for 285 MPTC seats in 18 mandals under Tenali Revenue division and 185 MPTC seats in 11 mandals of Narasaraopet revenue division. Reservations for 57 ZP seats and 913 MPTC seats have already been announced and 3,275 polling booths will be set up in the district.

The officials concerned, conducted checks of ballot boxes and identified vote counting centres to send election material for the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections. The Collector has also directed the electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to update online applications for enrolment of new votes,as soon as possible.

He directed the EROs and AEROs to conduct campaigns for registration of new voters. He said the officers will receive objections of the draft publication of voters list prior to January 22.

They were also ordered to scrutinise the final list of voters after completion of checks as per the objections

received by the officers concerned in each Assembly constituency. "The officers will compile the final list of voters by February 3. The commission has already published the draft list of voters. Hence, officials concerned should speed up verification and ensure enrolment of new voters as per a stipulated time frame," Anand Kumar said.