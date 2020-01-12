Beach festival in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur begins on grand note

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: State Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati inaugurated the Beach Festival on Surya Lanka beach of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district on Saturday and said the government has allocated Rs 1 crore for conducting the festival.

Addressing the media, he said the government is taking all necessary steps to develop Surya Lanka Beach as a tourist spot in the coming days. "The central government on observing the facilities of the beach, declared it to be the 17th best beach in the country. The government’s aim is to develop eco-tourism and create opportunities for income generation of fishermen," Kona said.

"We have sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the two-day beach festival at Surya Lanka. Around `65 lakh will be spent for conducting the festival and the remaining will be spent on creating permanent structures such as accommodation to attract more tourists," he added.

Chief whip Venkateswarlu said that the government’s aim is to develop the State’s coastal areas as tourist hubs. He inaugurated kabaddi and volleyball competitions on the beach.