Centre closely monitoring situation on Andhra Pradesh capital issue: BJP MP YS Chowdary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours before the BJP State unit held a core committee meeting, its Rajya Sabha member YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) has claimed that the Centre is closely following the developments on the capital issue in AP and that the saffron party leaders would mobilise support from the Union government to ensure that the capital is not unilaterally relocated.

He clarified that if there was any difference of opinion among the party members, they would sort it out with the help of Central leadership. The MP said that there was a need for everybody to raise their voice against the YSR Congress government’s proposal of decentralised governance.

To a query if the BJP-led Centre was aware of the happenings in the State, Sujana said, "The Centre is taking minute-to-minute updates on the issue. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Gangapuram Kishan Reddy has spoken on the issue, which means it is the Centre’s opinion."

To another question if the Centre would support his stand, Sujana said, "It will definitely support us. If not, I will not rest until the issue sees a logical conclusion in my personal capacity. If we remain mute spectators to this act of wickedness, of what use we are to the public? We brought Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, to give citizenship to those who are persecuted in other countries. But, if the state of affairs continues like this in our own State, where should we go."