Man held for raping degree student

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 20-year-old degree student was allegedly raped in Amalapuram on Friday.According to the town police, accused Eavela Rambabu (33), a resident of Billakuru village in Kothapeta mandal was a labourer who had been visiting the area hospital for treatment of his pregnant wife for the last four months. He was later arrested.

Every time they came to the town, they stayed at his sister-in-law’s house.Adjoining to her house, was the victim’s hostel and she helped a 70-year-old woman with her chores. Upon seeing the 20-year-old at the elderly woman’s house, the accused went to her residence and asked for a rope.Making an excuse, Rambabu followed the student, tied her to a bed and allegedly raped her. Though the incident took place on Friday, it came to light on Saturday.