One dead, six injured during Jallikattu celebration in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: One youngster died while three others sustained severe injuries in the traditional bull-taming event, Jallikattu in Bharatamitta village under Ramakuppam mandal in Chittoor district on Sunday.

On Sunday, a 27-year-old Abdulla Basha hailing from Peddur of the same mandal suffered a severe injury on the neck inflicted by the horns of the cow and died instantly. Atleast six others suffered severe injuries and the condition of three of the injured is said to be serious.

According to reports reaching here, huge number of people gathered in Bharatamitta village under Ramakuppam mandal to celebrate the festival and participate in Jallikattu. Though there is no permission from police to organise such events, the bull-taming competitions happen in almost every village, more particularly in villages abutting Tamil Nadu during the Sankranti festivities.

Participants vie with each other to tame cows with decorated horns that run through the narrow lanes of the village. People line up on both sides to tame the ferocious or panicked cows and snatch the decorative planks tied to the horns of the cows.