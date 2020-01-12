Home States Andhra Pradesh

Return lands not used for capital: Farmers to Andhra Pradesh Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

The farmers also said that they were facing problems because of the restrictions imposed on assigned lands recently and requested him to take a favourable decision.

Published: 12th January 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 08:38 AM

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana hinted that the farmers of Amaravati could approach the government if they 'changed their decision' regarding taking plots in lieu of their lands, a group of farmers met him on Saturday and requested to return their lands which were not used for development.

They also informed the minister that they were facing problems because of the restrictions imposed on assigned lands recently and requested him to take a favourable decision.

Farmers from Rayapudi, Mandadam, Lingayapalem, Malkapuram and others met Botcha at his camp office and spoke to him for over 40 minutes. According to a statement from the communications department, the farmers informed Botcha about their apprehensions regarding the proposal to shift capital to Visakhapatnam.

On the occasion, the minister allayed their apprehensions and assured them that the YSR Congress government would fulfil all the promises made by the previous TDP government, and that they could inform him if they have any other requests which would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The farmers further apprised the ministers of certain issues faced by the landholders of lanka (wet) lands. Botcha said that all their requests would be taken to the CM’s notice.

