TTD channel head's leaked 'indecent conversation' lands him in soup

A woman employee recorded the conservation that Prudhiraj had with her in which the SVBC chairman allegedly passed indecent comments against her.

Published: 12th January 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Prudhvi Raj

Actor Prudhvi Raj (Photo| Facebook/ Pridhvi Raj)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The vigilance wing of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reportedly launched a probe into the audiotapes of TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) chairman B Prudhviraj having an 'indecent' conversation with a woman employee.

Releasing the tapes of the conversation between Prudhivraj and the woman employee, who recorded the audio to expose the SVBC chairman, CITU leader Murali said that Prudhviraj has been misusing the office for his indecent activities. "A cinema actor, who is into harassing woman, had been made as the chairman of an institution like SVBC,'' he alleged.

Murali further said that Prudhviraj had collected money from 36 persons to give jobs to them in the SVBC. However, as the issue went to the notice of TTD Trust Board chairman SV Subba Reddy, he returned the money to nearly 30 of them, Murali alleged.

As the audiotapes went viral, the TTD took a serious view of the issue and had asked the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer to probe and submit a report, sources said. The vigilance wing has reportedly launched a probe into the audiotapes.

Prudhviraj is a noted comedian in Tollywood who shot to fame with his dialogue '30 years industry...' in director Krishna Vamsi's Khadgam movie. Hailing from Tadepaligudem in West Godavari district, Prudhviraj actively participated in YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra before 2019 elections and also campaigned for the polls.

After Jagan Mohan Reddy rose to power, Prudhviraj was made the chairman of SVBC. Prudhviraj is also embroiled in a political controversy by calling farmers from a particular community who are protesting against the YSRC government's proposal to shift Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, as 'paid artists.' His remarks attracted wide criticism from within his party leaders.

