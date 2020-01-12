TTD chairperson YV Subba Reddy launches book 'Parliament lo Praja Garjana'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairperson YV Subba Reddy inaugurated a book, ‘Parliament lo Praja Garjana’, at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Addressing the crowd, he spoke about the political ups and downs he saw. The former MP also spoke about the importance of books on political history as they help youngsters understand the political situation of a country.

Several leaders, including Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and senior journalist Ramachandra Murthy, graced the occasion.