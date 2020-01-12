Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two-day annual Gandikota festival in Andhra Pradesh gets off to colourful start

YSR Congress MP YS Avinash Reddy, collector C Hari Kiran and MLA P Sudhir Reddy flagged off Sobha Yatra at Haritha Hotel in Gandikota.

Published: 12th January 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Artists exhibiting arts during the inaugural session of Gandikota Utsavalu in Kadapa on Saturday

Artists exhibiting arts during the inaugural session of Gandikota Utsavalu in Kadapa on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The annual Gandikota festival got off to a colourful start on Saturday. Music composer S Thaman’s concert mesmerised the audience, while playback singers RJ Chaitu, Gita Madhuri, Hemachandra and Shravana Bhargavi enthralled the audience with their songs.

Large number of people, including students, participated in the inaugural celebrations. YSR Congress MP YS Avinash Reddy, collector C Hari Kiran and MLA P Sudhir Reddy flagged off Sobha Yatra at Haritha Hotel in Gandikota. Cultural troupes performed about 20 folk art forms including Sri Rama Katha, Kalika Nrutyam, Savara, Kommu Koyya, girijan dance, Chekka bhajana and Kolatam.

Joint collector M Gauthami inaugurated the food court. Speaking on the occasion, she listed out various measures initiated by the State government to promote Gandikota into one of the major tourist destinations in the State. Students presented cultural programmes, yoga and classical dance. Joint collector-II B Shiva Reddy, tourism director P Rajasekhar Reddy and DEO P Sailaja gave away prizes to the winners.

The Gandikota fort is located in Jammalamadugu mandal and the annual festival is organised every year to promote tourism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandikota festival RJ Chaitu SS Thaman Gita Madhuri Shravana Bhargavi YS Avinash Reddy
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp