Two-day annual Gandikota festival in Andhra Pradesh gets off to colourful start

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The annual Gandikota festival got off to a colourful start on Saturday. Music composer S Thaman’s concert mesmerised the audience, while playback singers RJ Chaitu, Gita Madhuri, Hemachandra and Shravana Bhargavi enthralled the audience with their songs.

Large number of people, including students, participated in the inaugural celebrations. YSR Congress MP YS Avinash Reddy, collector C Hari Kiran and MLA P Sudhir Reddy flagged off Sobha Yatra at Haritha Hotel in Gandikota. Cultural troupes performed about 20 folk art forms including Sri Rama Katha, Kalika Nrutyam, Savara, Kommu Koyya, girijan dance, Chekka bhajana and Kolatam.

Joint collector M Gauthami inaugurated the food court. Speaking on the occasion, she listed out various measures initiated by the State government to promote Gandikota into one of the major tourist destinations in the State. Students presented cultural programmes, yoga and classical dance. Joint collector-II B Shiva Reddy, tourism director P Rajasekhar Reddy and DEO P Sailaja gave away prizes to the winners.

The Gandikota fort is located in Jammalamadugu mandal and the annual festival is organised every year to promote tourism.