Unable to repay debts, farmer commits suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer committed suicide unable to repay debts at Bodanampadu village of Macherla mandal on Saturday.According to police, the victim Pottipogu Kotaiah (40) committed suicide by consuming pesticides on Saturday.

He borrowed `1 lakh from the locals and performed his daughter’s marriage. Due to untimely rains, he lost his paddy crops. Fearing how he would clear his debts, he took the extreme step. His wife filed a police complaint. The body was shifted to Macherla area hospital for post-mortem. A case was filed and investigation is underway.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000