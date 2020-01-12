Home States Andhra Pradesh

With Sankranti rush, private bus operators in Andhra Pradesh make a killing with ticket sales

While public and private bus operators, as well as flight operators, are competing among themselves to hike ticket fares, even travelling in Suvidha special trains is proving to be a costly affair.

Published: 12th January 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 09:44 AM

Heavy crowd at Kurnool RTC bus station with rushed passengers on Saturday

Heavy crowd at Kurnool RTC bus station with rushed passengers on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Come Sankranti season and the rush gets chaotic. Like in the past, this year too there appears to be no respite for thousands of people who are forced to shell out more than double for the bus fares as they scramble to head to their home towns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

Both public and private bus operators, as well as flight operators, are competing among themselves to hike ticket fares. Even travelling in Suvidha special trains is proving to be a costly affair. There appears to be no limit for private bus operators as they continue to run berserk charging excess fares.

The fare for Hyderabad- Kurnool has been doubled and even more basing on the demand and rush. However, operators defend the excess fare collection, citing rising fuel costs and less seat occupancy ratio in the return journey.

APSRTC Kurnool Regional Manager T Venkataramam said by and large, there will be no extra fare collection. "There are many seats available in regular APSRTC buses covering long distances and passengers can still book online," he adds.

Though many trains are being operated by South Central Railway to clear the passenger rush, those opting for Suvidha specials will have to shell out nearly two times the Tatkal fare due to dynamic pricing. Things are not that bright for those preferring to travel by road either.

Apart from increasing petrol prices, there is every possibility of being stuck at the toll plazas for considerable time due to heavy traffic.Private bus operators are trying to cash in on the heavy rush of passengers.

Travel travails

  • There is heavy rush of passengers in bus stations, railway stations across the district

  • Due to unavailability of seats in buses and trains, passengers have been facing problems

  • Bus operators cash in on festive demand

  • APSRTC Kurnool region is running 400 special buses to Hyderabad from Kurnool  

  • Over 1,500 additional buses besides regular buses are being run from Kurnool to various destinations such as Vijayawada, Kadapa, Proddatur, Srisailam and other major towns

