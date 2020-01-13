Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: MAUD authorises municipal administration commissionerate to fix member strength

The department has delegated the powers of fixation of strength of elected members of corporation, reservation of offices of various categories i.e.e SCs, STs, BCs and women.

Published: 13th January 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao

Andhra Pradesh MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the notification of local body elections scheduled to be released this week, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has delegated certain powers vested with the government to commissioner and directorate of municipal administration (CDMA) to complete certain statutory activities.

According to orders (MS 59 and 60) issued by MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao on Sunday, the department has delegated the powers of fixation of strength of elected members of corporation, reservation of offices of various categories i.e. STs, SCs, BCs and women, and delimitation of wards (division of corporations into wards) to CDMA.

Similarly, the powers to determine specific wards to be reserved for SCs, STs, BCs and women are delegated to the district collectors concerned, while fixation of strength of elected members of the Municipal Councils and Nagarpanchayats is delegated to the CDMA.

"The power of reservation of offices of chairpersons to councils and nagar panchayats, and the power of delimitation of wards (division of municipalities into wards) by the municipalities and nagar panchayats are delegated to the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration," the GOs said.

