Chandrababu Naidu promoting fake news: Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chief Vasireddy Padma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Sunday lambasted TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, saying he was promoting fake news on social media to create unrest across the State.

Addressing the media, she said that Naidu had neglected the welfare of women during his tenure as chief minister, and did not consider the demands of Asha workers, who had been protesting for a pay hike. "Our government is keen on providing all facilities for women," she said, adding that the YSRC government was helping women in every possible way.

"Naidu is using women as a tool for his political agenda and is trying to misguide the National Women’s Commission by producing fake and fabricated videos and photos," she said.