CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will celebrate Sankranti in Gudivada: Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao took stock of the preparations for the CM’s visit and inspected the helipad being arranged at NTR stadium.

Published: 13th January 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (File Photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Gudivada on Tuesday to participate in Sankranti festivities. He said that CM would reach at 3 pm and reach K Convention to partake in the celebrations.

In a review meeting held in Gudivada on Sunday, the minister took stock of the preparations for the CM’s visit. He inspected the helipad being arranged at NTR stadium. He said that the CM would reach K Convention by road from the helipad and inaugurate the stalls being arranged.

On the occasion, Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz said that the CM was visiting Gudivada as per the request of Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani). The minister and the collector reviewed the security arrangements as well.

It may also be noted that the State government has given administrative sanction of Rs 7 crore for State Creativity and Culture Commission to conduct Sankranti Sambaralu -2020 at village, mandal and district levels across the state.

While Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for a state-level event in West Godavari districts, Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned to each of the other 12 districts. Cultural programmes specially designed to showcase the achievements, successful programmes, new schemes and the new approach of the government should be conducted with a special focus on 'Navaratnalu'.

Traditional programmes, reflecting respective district’s culture with local artists, village sports and others, will be conducted, besides other activities like exhibitions, competitions etc.

