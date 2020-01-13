Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panel to assess labour issues at jute mill

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave orders to the officials concerned to submit a report within two weeks of assessment.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government has constituted a four-member committee comprising ministers and government officials to assess labour issues at Bajarang Jute Mill in Guntur.

The panel comprises Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, principal secretaries of Labour and Employment and Industries and Guntur Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar.  According to reports, the jute mill was shut down on July 4, 2015 during the tenure of the former TDP government. The mill management signed an agreement with a construction firm to develop properties spread over 7.79 acres of the factory premises.

Since then, more than 3,000 workers have been staging agitations for its reopening.  The Chief Minister assured the employees that their issues would be resolved and accordingly constituted a committee for conducting a study.

