RK Beach to host R-Day celebrations

Ramakrishna Beach, popularly known as RK Beach, in Visakhapatnam will host the Republic Day celebrations this year on January 26.

Published: 13th January 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ramakrishna Beach, popularly known as RK Beach, in Visakhapatnam will host the Republic Day celebrations this year on January 26. The decision, taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, assumes significance in the wake of the proposal to make the Port City administrative capital. Earlier, Independence Day parade was conducted in Vizag in 2015 when the TDP was in power. The previous TDP government, in its first year in 2014, organised August 15 celebrations in Kurnool as there was no capital for the State post bifurcation. The beach road, main venue of the R-Day celebrations, will get a facelift in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

