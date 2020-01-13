Union Minister DV Sadanand Gowda visits Jana Jagaran Abhiyan in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadanand Gowda and BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana attended Jana Jagaran Abhiyan and later addressed a press conference on Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Guntur on Sunday.

He interacted with former Rajya Sabha member Y Sivaji, famous businessman Bommidala Krishna Murthy and other corporates to explain CAA to them. He alleged that the opposition parties are spreading rumours among the public which is creating tension. However, the BJP aims to stand by every citizen of the country.

The minister also participated in the BJP Intellectual Forum and addressed the gathering at Guntur. He said that the BJP-led union government is resolving issues pending for the past 70 years, in order to serve the people.

He lamented that the opposition parties are creating law and order problems which is severely objectionable and claimed that the Congress, which claims to tread on the Gandhian path, is provoking the people.

"BJP will fulfil all promises mentioned in its election manifesto. The National register of Citizens (NRC) implemented in Assam, was done as per the directions of the Supreme Court."

BJP Intellectual Forum president DAR Subramanyam, tobacco board chairperson Y Raghunatha Babu, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, former zilla parishad (ZP) chairperson P Nagabhushanam and others participated.