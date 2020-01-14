Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,626 centres to be set up in Guntur for pulse polio on January 19

District Collector Anand Kumar urged angawadi workers, ward volunteers to conduct campaigns by distributing pamphlets in and bring the children to the centres.    

Published: 14th January 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:58 AM

A child taking polio medication

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district medical and health department has decided to set up 2,626 pulse polio immunisation centres for 4,28,129 children in the age group of zero to five years on January 19. Around 155 mobile and 263 supervising teams will participate in the immunisation programme. The centres will operate between 7 am to 5 pm.

The centres will be set up in hospitals, bus stands, schools and orphanages in addition to those in slum areas spread across 12 municipalities and the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

According to reports, the department has decided to concentrate on high-risk areas such as Durgi, Veldurthi, Tenali and Repalle mandals because of their tribal population and on Tadepalli and Mangalagiri mandals as most of the construction workers in the district reside there.

District Collector Anand Kumar urged angawadi workers, ward volunteers to conduct campaigns by distributing pamphlets in and bring the children to the centres.    

