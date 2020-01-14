Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alleged ISI agent caught in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district

According to reliable sources, the intelligence sleuths tipped off the local police personnel about the movement of the terror operative, identified as Sayed Ashraf from Chittoor district.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: An alleged agent of Pakisatan spy agency ISI was caught by the police in Srikakulam district late Sunday night. While sources said the suspect along with three others was being questioned, the police, however, denied they had terror links.

The issue has created tension in Srikakulam district that had never witnessed terror activities. According to reliable sources, the intelligence sleuths tipped off the local police personnel about the movement of the terror operative, identified as Sayed Ashraf from Chittoor district, and three others moving towards Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam.

Sources told the local police that the suspects were moving in a truck. Immediately, the police put up barriers and began checking every vehicle on the NH-16. The suspects reportedly managed to hoodwink the police at Chilakapalem and Palasa toll plazas, sources said.

Meanwhile, the police personnel have intensified checks for almost two hours on the NH-16 at Kanchili and nabbed the suspects, who were hiding in a truck. The four suspects were then shifted to Kanchili police station for interrogation.

Sources said that the police have been on the alert since the past few days. They maintained a strict vigil along the sea coast following intelligence inputs about a possible intrusion of terror operatives from the sea.

Speaking to TNIE, district Superintendent of Police (SP) RN Ammireddy said the arrested persons were not terror elements, but were suspects in a criminal case and shifted to Vizag for questioning.

