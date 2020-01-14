Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes Telugu people on Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday wished the very best to the Telugu people living worldwide on the occasion of the auspicious Makara Sankranti festival.

"The festival is a symbol of our culture, tradition, love and affection we have for our villages and high regard we show towards the farmers of the State. Bound by the dictum of farmers' welfare is paramount for the future of the State, the government has been implementing several welfare schemes for them and for the development of the rural areas over the past seven months and would continue to so in the future," Jagan said.

Bhogi bonfires, rangoli, keertanas by Haridasas, dances by the bullocks, kite-flying and the blooming crops in the rural areas are a reflection of the rich tradition associated with Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma festivals, the Chief Minister said and wished that all families celebrate the festival in a grand manner.