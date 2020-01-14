Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission meet discusses Aggregate Revenue Requirement

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the State Advisory Committee meeting at Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission office in Tirupati on Monday, discoms’ and APTRANSCO officials, and other members of the panel discussed in detail Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR), filings for tariff proposals and merger of renewable energy service company with discoms.

APERC chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy heard the proposals put forth by the power utilities. Explaining the different categories of electricity connections, the senior officials of APTRANSCO said the power utilities were highly determined to complete the process of releasing 50,000 agricultural connections exclusively by FY2019-20.