Andhra Pradesh government constitutes selection committee for 'YSR Lifetime Achievement Award'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a high power screening committee headed by the Principal Secretary (political) to select recipients of the YSR’s Life Time Achievement Award for excellence in public service.

The awards will be given on January 26 (Republic Day) and August 15 (Independence Day) every year and the award carries Rs 10 lakh cash prize and a citation. The award is aimed at recognising achievements of people in various fields. The nominations will be placed before the committee headed by the principal secretary (political).

The GO issued on Monday said the committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash and advisors to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Devulapalli Amar, Dr Ramachandra Murthy Konubhatla, GVD Krishna Mohan and principal secretary K Damayanthi (women, child, differently-abled and senior citizens department).

Secretary (revenue) K Usha Rani, commissioner (civil Supplies) Kona Sasidhar, special secretary to government (I&PR) T Vijaykumar Reddy will be its members and Deputy Secretary (protocol) JV Murali the member-convenor.