Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Council to discuss plan for decentralising administration

VIJAYAWADA: Amid protests by farmers in Amaravati, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is moving fast with its plan for decentralisation of administration and development.

The government will convene Legislative Assembly session from January 20 and Council session from January 21. Separate circulars over the conduct of the Assembly and Council sessions were released by AP Legislature Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu on Monday.

It is expected that the government will table the Bills related to decentralisation of administration and development, and scrapping the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, 2014. In the circulars, it was mentioned that the second meeting of the 35th session of the AP Legislative

Assembly will commence from 11 am on January 20 the AP Legislative Council meeting will be held from 10 am on January 21.It is learnt that the government will also pass the bill for introduction of English Medium and the AP Scheduled Castes Amendment Bill.

Though both the Bills were passed by the Assembly in the last session, they were not approved by the Legislative Council, where the opposition TDP has absolute majority. Thus, the government will once again pass these two Bills in the Assembly and send them to the Council for passage, sources said.

Farmers told to file complaints

The high-powered committee (HPC) held its third meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. The committee will meet again on January 17 - probably its last one - and submit its report to the government.

The State Cabinet is expected to meet and discuss the report on the decentralisation of administration and development and other crucial recommendations of the committee on January 18.

The high-powered committee, which discussed district-wise development on Monday, gave a call to farmers of capital villages to submit their suggestions, doubts and objections in the form of a representation or through email to the CRDA Commissioner till 5 pm on January 17.

Stating that the committee was discussing the farmers issues in every meeting and some of them are ap

proaching ministers with their suggestions and grievances, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that development works for each district were discussed in the meeting.

Accusing TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of downgrading the reputation of institutions, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu has found fault with the former chief minister for asking Director General of Police Gautam Sawang to go back to northeast. "Naidu is trying to instigate regional feelings for his selfish political gains," he alleged.

