Intensify raids to prevent cockfights: Andhra Pradesh DGP Goutam Sawang tells SPs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State police officials have made elaborate arrangements for controlling cockfights and gambling activities during the three-day Sankranti festival to be celebrated from January 14 to 16. Police said cases will be filed against cockfight organisers, punters and gamblers.

Following directions from the High Court regarding prevention of the blood sport and gambling during the festival, the home and revenue department have directed the officials concerned of all 13 districts across the State to identify problematic locations and have given strict instructions to take action against illegal activities in name of the festival.

State police claimed that they will implement the ban imposed by the Apex Court as well as High Court on cockfights during the Sankranti festive season and organisers will be arrested and criminal cases will be filed against them.

While as many as 10 problematic locations were identified in Krishna district including Vijayawada city commissionerate limits, more than 50 were identified in twin Godavari districts which is a cause of concern for the police maintaining law and order during the three-day festivities. The same is the case with Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor and Tirupati urban.

As part of preventive measures, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang sent a message to all the 13 districts headquarters directing superintendents of police (SPs) to take severe action against organisers and carry out sudden inspections at the identified problematic locations and festival celebration arenas.

The DGP also warned organisers and punters not to involve in anti-social activities during the festival and said cases will be filed against them in addition to prosecution under AP Gaming Act. "Instructions were given to all SPs a week ago, to chalk out arrangements to prevent cockfights, gambling and other illegal activities observed at the celebration arenas during the festival. Not just police, we need the public to cooperate with us and celebrate the festival," he said.

On Monday, Krishna district police raided and destroyed as many as 24 cockfighting rings in five sub-divisions and took as many 50 persons into custody. The police also served notices to landowners for giving lands for cockfight arenas.

In 2019, more than 8,000 cases were filed in four coastal districts of the State namely, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur for flouting the ban imposed by the High Court on cockfights and gambling in the name of festivities.

Police also seized 600 roosters, 800 knives, 350 vehicles and around `2 crore cash from the accused. In Vijayawada, as many 160 cases were filed against organisers for illegally conducting cockfights across the commissionerate limits during last Sankranti and 250 persons were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Md Imtiaz warned the organisers to stop such practices failing which, criminal action will be taken against them. He said police have filed 490 cases and arrested 1,100 persons, besides seizing Rs 8.9 lakh cash, 18 motorcycles, 58 roosters and 100 rooster knives from them.

Cockfights in Denduluru likely to be low-key

ELURU: Though arrangements have been made to organise cockfights at various places in West Godavari district ignoring the ban on the blood sport and police warnings, Denduluru Assembly constituency, which has the dubious distinction of being a hub of the illegal activity, seems to be not fully prepared for the annual event.

The poor preparations for cockfights in Denduluru are largely attributed to the defeat of TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar in the elections and he is also facing cases