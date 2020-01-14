Republic Day event: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to hoist flag in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will hoist the national flag at RK Beach on Republic Day. Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the R-Day celebrations.

Addressing a review meeting on Tuesday, district collector V Vinay Chand asked officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to celebrate the Republic Day in a befitting manner. Special committees have been formed to erect welcome arches, organise transport, liaison, seating arrangements, decoration, sanitation, disaster management, accommodation for VIPs and print invitations for the State-level function.

The R-Day parade will commence at 8.45 am and the Governor will arrive at the venue at 8.51 am. He will hoist the tricolour at 9 am and witness Army, CRPF, AP Special Police and Special Protection Force personnel’s parade, protocol secretary Murali said.