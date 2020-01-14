Three boys arrested for burglary in Eluru

By Express News Service

ELURU: Police arrested three boys for committing burglaries and recovered 28 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 26,400 cash from them.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Kiran said that eight burglaries took place in the Three Town police station limits during the last two months. "We arrested three teenage boys aged 17, 15 and 11 respectively when they were moving suspiciously at Shenivarampet on Monday. During questioning, they confessed to the crime," he said.

According to reports, the 17-year-old boy was a school student and lived with his parents. He befriended two boys and stopped going to school. Later, they started stealing money from the hundis in temples. This was followed by stealing valuables from two-wheelers.