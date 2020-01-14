Home States Andhra Pradesh

With Andhra Pradesh mulling for new capital, APCRDA Act likely to be scrapped

The areas within the jurisdiction of the APCRDA are now likely to be brought under the purview of VGTM Urban Development Authority.  

Published: 14th January 2020

Amaravati capital region

For representational purposes

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government completing formalities to implement its proposal of decentralisation of administration and development, a Bill to repeal the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act is likely to be tabled in the AP Legislature.

According to sources, the government has already begun the process of preparing the draft Bill and written to the State Election Commission (SEC) requesting it not to conduct the local body elections in the capital villages.

The previous TDP government enacted the APCRDA Act in 2014 and completed the process of land pooling and all other formalities related to construction of Amaravati under the APCRDA Act.

As the YSRC government embarked on decentralisation of governance and development, it will be necessary for it to scrap the APCRDA Act first, which automatically leads to the cancellation of all the agreements made with regard to Amaravati.

Thus, all the rules, notifications and orders issued under the APCRDA Act shall cease to exist. Once the APCRDA Act is scrapped, its jurisdiction shall vest with the VGTM (Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali and Mangalagiri) Urban Development Authority to be constituted by the government.

The areas within the jurisdiction of the APCRDA now, are likely to be brought under the purview of VGTM Urban Development Authority.  

Explaining that the master plan notified under the APCRDA Act shall cease to exist and the VGMTUDA will re-notify the master plan with necessary modifications within a fortnight of its constitution, sources informed that the beneficiaries of the Land Pooling Scheme are likely to get annuity benefits for three more years beyond the period prescribed under the Act.

The beneficiaries may also be entitled to an additional residential plot of 200 sq yards. The State government shall be the guarantor for all loans availed and to be transferred to the VGMTUDA, sources said.

