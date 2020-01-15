14 SCR staffers get ‘Man of the Month’ awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 14 South Central Railway (SCR) employees received ‘Man of the Month’ awards for being alert on duty and taking timely action and preventing disasters.SCR general manager (GM) Gajanan Mallya presented the awards during the safety meeting held on Tuesday. On the occasion, Mallya reviewed the punctuality and loading performance of the railway zone. Additional GM BB Singh and other officials were also present.