40 Andhra Pradesh villages set to be merged with ULBs

Ahead of the local body elections, the authorities have issued notifications for merger of 40 villages with six civic bodies, including the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC). 

Published: 15th January 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

As a result, polls will not be held for 81 Mandal Parishad territorial constituency and 40 panchayat seats.
The municipalities concerned have issued draft notifications, seeking objections and suggestions from the public on the move. 

While Kondubotlavaripalem, Asodivaripalem, Mariproluvaripalem, Machavaripalem, Matyapuri, Vallurivaripalem are likely to be merged with Bapatla, Lingamguntla, Ravipadu, Issappalem, Yellamanda and Kesanupalli have been proposed for a merger with Narasaraopet. 

While Mangalagiri municipality has issued notification for a merger of Navuluru, Atmakur, Bethapudi, Errabalem and Chinakakani, Pothuru, Vaddeswaram, Penumaka, Ippatam, Mallempudi, Gudimeda and others are likely to be merged with Tadepalli. 

Meanwhile, the GMC has also proposed a merger of Lalupuram with the city. In 2018, with the inclusion of 12 villages, the number of wards increased to 62.

The authorities are likely to conduct an all-party meeting to discuss the mergers and will submit a report on people’s grievances to the State government.

