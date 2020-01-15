Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu burns ‘useless’ panel reports in Bhogi bonfire

Seeking support to the ongoing agitation for Amaravati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that ‘one State, one capital’ should be the demand of five crore people of the State.

Published: 15th January 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu burns reports of GN Rao panel and BCG in Bhogi bonfire at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Tuesday

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu burns reports of GN Rao panel and BCG in Bhogi bonfire at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Tuesday (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking support to the ongoing agitation for Amaravati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that ‘one State, one capital’ should be the demand of five crore people of the State.
Naidu, who cancelled the Sankranti celebrations, attended a programme organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, which is spearheading the Amaravati agitation, and burnt the reports of GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consulting Group, which recommended decentralisation of administration in the State, in the Bhogi bonfire on Tuesday.

“Usually, we dump all the waste material in our residences in the Bhogi bonfire. This time, as these are useless, we are dumping them in the bonfire,’’ he said. Alleging that the ruling YSRC leaders were busy engaging in cockfights and video games when the people of the State are worried over the status of the capital, Naidu claimed that everyone in the State, except YSRC, was supporting the continuation of Amaravati as capital.

“If you (government) have the guts, go for referendum or election on Amaravati. If the people accept the decentralisation of administration and support the three-capital idea, I will not utter a single word and quit from politics,’’ he challenged.

Calling upon the five crore people of the State, who are in their native places celebrating Sankranti, to discuss Amaravati issue and the loss to be caused to the future generations with the concept of decentralisation of administration, he said this Sankranti should be beginning for strengthening the JAC for intensifying the agitation.

“Three-capital system exists nowhere in the world. The world is making fun at AP for the three-capital plan,” the TDP chief alleged.

N Chandrababu Naidu @ ncbn
Amaravati was, is and must remain the Capital of AP. Selfish men like @ysjagan come and go, but the future of the State must not be played with. Let us join the #SaveAmaravati movement by giving a missed call to 84 60 70 80 90. #APWithAmaravati

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu burns three capital report Bhogi
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp