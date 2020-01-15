Chandrababu Naidu burns ‘useless’ panel reports in Bhogi bonfire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking support to the ongoing agitation for Amaravati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that ‘one State, one capital’ should be the demand of five crore people of the State.

Naidu, who cancelled the Sankranti celebrations, attended a programme organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, which is spearheading the Amaravati agitation, and burnt the reports of GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consulting Group, which recommended decentralisation of administration in the State, in the Bhogi bonfire on Tuesday.

“Usually, we dump all the waste material in our residences in the Bhogi bonfire. This time, as these are useless, we are dumping them in the bonfire,’’ he said. Alleging that the ruling YSRC leaders were busy engaging in cockfights and video games when the people of the State are worried over the status of the capital, Naidu claimed that everyone in the State, except YSRC, was supporting the continuation of Amaravati as capital.

“If you (government) have the guts, go for referendum or election on Amaravati. If the people accept the decentralisation of administration and support the three-capital idea, I will not utter a single word and quit from politics,’’ he challenged.

Calling upon the five crore people of the State, who are in their native places celebrating Sankranti, to discuss Amaravati issue and the loss to be caused to the future generations with the concept of decentralisation of administration, he said this Sankranti should be beginning for strengthening the JAC for intensifying the agitation.

“Three-capital system exists nowhere in the world. The world is making fun at AP for the three-capital plan,” the TDP chief alleged.

