JSP-BJP meet on next steps tomorrow

The JSP chief, who earlier interacted with party leaders who were injured during the clash with YSRCP workers on Sunday, lashed out at the ruling party

Published: 15th January 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan interacting with an injured party worker in Kakinada on Tuesday

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan interacting with an injured party worker in Kakinada on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP will hold a key meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday to chalk out the contours of their alliance. Disclosing this to the media in Kakinada on Tuesday, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who was in the city to lodge his protest against the attack on his partymen by the YSRCP, said the JSP and BJP would discuss how to take up issues such as farmers’ concerns and lack of investments. He did not specify if both parties would contest the local body elections together, but said all would be disclosed on Thursday. On Delhi visit, he said the JSP brought the incidents in AP — including the withdrawal of investments — to the notice of the Centre, and sought its intervention on the issue of the state capital.

“We want centralised administration and decentralised development,” he explained, and alleged that those in power were promoting the concept of decentralised administration to sell their land in Vizag at a higher rate.

The JSP chief, who earlier interacted with party leaders and activists who were injured during the clash with YSRCP workers on Sunday, lashed out at the ruling party and found fault with the police for registering cases against JSP activists and not those from the YSRCP. He demanded the suspension of two police officers, holding them responsible for failing to prevent attacks on his party workers.

Describing it as an unfortunate incident that caused him anguish, he accused the police of being spectators, and said, “Don’t test our patience. If we take to the streets to create law and order problems, you (ruling party) won’t be anywhere to be seen.”

However, he quickly added that as a responsible party, they are maintaining restraint. He recalled that in 2014 he had warned that the rule of the YSRCP would be feudal and factional. “Let this be the last of such incidents,” he stated.

A curfew-like situation prevailed in the city since morning on Tuesday, with several police personnel being deployed and Section 144 imposed.The clash between JSP and YSRCP workers on Sunday erupted during a protest against the alleged insults and foul language used by Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

