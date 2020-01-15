Police action:TDP MLA Anagani seeks Amit Shah’s intervention

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of resorting to filing false cases, physical abuse and harassment of women, imposition of Sections 144 and 30 in the capital villages, TDP MLA Anagani Sathya Prasad has complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the alleged highhanded behaviour of police personnel against peacefully protesting people against the three-capital proposal and sought his intervention in the matter.

Informing that the farmer families of the capital region and the general public are peacefully protesting against the government’s three-capital proposal, he said the police, on one hand, are outrightly denying permission for peaceful demonstrations and on the other allowing the ruling party ministers and leaders to take counter processions in Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Rajamahendravaram.

Stating that the AP High Court found fault with the police over the situation prevailing in capital villages, he appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order an inquiry into human rights violations and take remedial measures to restore rule of law in the State.

CPM slams 3-capital proposal

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary P Madhu has demanded that Amaravati be continued as the capital. Speaking to media persons, he said the party will decide its future course of action based on the decision to be taken in the Assembly on January 20