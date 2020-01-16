Congress appoints Sake Sailajanath as new president for Andhra Pradesh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh Congress, replacing N Raghuveera Reddy.

The party also appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents for Andhra Pradesh Congress.

"Congress president has appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh PCC and has appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents of Andhra Pradesh Congress," a statement from the party said.

The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, the statement further said.