44-year-old Andhra man arrested for raping minor daughter

According to sources, Krishnaiah has two wives and the victim was born to his second wife. The girl is studying in a BC Welfare School.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Vedurukuppam police on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old man on the charge of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old daughter for the past six months at Damarakuppam in Vedurukuppam Mandal under Gangadhara Nellore constituency. 

According to sources, the victim’s mother stated that her daughter was raped by her husband Gangula Krishnaiah for the past six months. She alleged that her husband reportedly threatened her daughter of dire consequences if she told anyone about it. The woman claimed that her husband also tried to sexually assault the girl on Thursday. Following which, she filed a complaint with the Vedurukuppam SI V Suman.

The SI said that they booked the accused under POCSO Act and also took him into custody. The accused will be sent to remand on Friday and the case investigation has been handed over to Puttur sub-division DSP Muralidhar. 

According to sources, Krishnaiah has two wives and the victim was born to his second wife. The girl is studying in a BC Welfare School. The accused used to sexually assault his daughter whenever she visited home during the holidays.

