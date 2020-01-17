Andhra Pradesh CPM president P Madhu slams JSP chief Pawan for ‘rank opportunism’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State president P Madhu described the new alliance between BJP and JSP as rank opportunism. He asked JSP chief Pawan Kalyan how the stale laddus (special package) announced to the State become fresh now.

Madhu said Kalyan, whose party allied with Left parties for the 2019 polls, cheated them. He also found fault with Kalyan’s support to CAA, when entire country is against it.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said JSP alliance with BJP, which has cheated AP by not implementing provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, was immoral. CPI national secretary K Narayana termed it unfortunate.