Andhra Pradesh man drowns after car falls into canal, body recovered

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man was drowned when the car he was travelling in fell into a canal at Morthota village of Nizampatnam in Guntur on Thursday morning.

According to Repalle urban circle inspector S Sambasiva Rao, deceased Medanaram Srinivasa Rao (43) was a resident of Padda Kallepalli village of Krishna district. He along with his wife Veerakumari, came to Peerat Lanka of Repalle Mandal to participate in the Pongal celebrations at his uncle’s house on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, he went to Nizampatnam with his friends. When his wife called him, he said he would return soon.

Later, a man from Morthota called her and said that her husband’s car had fallen into a canal and that his body was found.On receiving the information, she rushed to the spot and informed the police.

It is believed that the incident took place when Sambasiva Rao was driving a vehicle on the banks of the canal and lost control of the wheel. As a result, the car turned turtle and fell into the canal.

The police found that the deceased wore a seatbelt while driving the car. This was probably the reason he was unable to come out of the car in time and was drowned.

His brother-in-law B Nagapunna Rao filed a complaint with the police at Repalli and investigation is underway. The body was shifted to Repalle area hospital for post-mortem.