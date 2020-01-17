Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh man drowns after car falls into canal, body recovered

The police found that the deceased wore a seatbelt, while driving the car. This was probably the reason he was unable to come out of the car in time and was drowned.

Published: 17th January 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A speeding car fell into a canal at Morthota village in Guntur district in the early hours of Thursday.

A speeding car fell into a canal at Morthota village in Guntur district in the early hours of Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man was drowned when the car he was travelling in fell into a canal at Morthota village of Nizampatnam in Guntur on Thursday morning.

According to Repalle urban circle inspector S Sambasiva Rao, deceased Medanaram Srinivasa Rao (43) was a resident of Padda Kallepalli village of Krishna district. He along with his wife Veerakumari, came to Peerat Lanka of Repalle Mandal to participate in the Pongal celebrations at his uncle’s house on Tuesday. 
On Wednesday night, he went to Nizampatnam with his friends. When his wife called him, he said he would return soon.

Later, a man from Morthota called her and said that her husband’s car had fallen into a canal and that his body was found.On receiving the information, she rushed to the spot and informed the police.
It is believed that the incident took place when Sambasiva Rao was driving a vehicle on the banks of the canal and lost control of the wheel. As a result, the car turned turtle and fell into the canal.

The police found that the deceased wore a seatbelt while driving the car. This was probably the reason he was unable to come out of the car in time and was drowned.

His brother-in-law B Nagapunna Rao filed a complaint with the police at Repalli and investigation is underway. The body was shifted to Repalle area hospital for post-mortem.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh car drowning Andhra Pradesh canal drowning
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp