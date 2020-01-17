Andhra Pradesh Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanita’s car hits bike, 70-yr-old man dies

By Express News Service

ELURU: A septuagenarian was killed when the motorcycle he was travelling on, was hit by a car in which Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanita was travelling near the railway gate at Bhimadole on Thursday. The minister also suffered minor injuries.

Police said that deceased Kallakuri Venkata Rama Rao (73) was going on a motorcycle to the hill shrine Dwaraka Tirumala.

When he was crossing the main road, a speeding car in which the minister along with his family members was going to Vijayawada, hit him.

Rama Rao was shifted to the government hospital in Eluru where he was declared brought dead. The police filed a case and shifted the body to another hospital for post-mortem.