Andhra Pradesh students launch postcard campaign against shifting of capital Amaravati

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of Muppalla village in Epuru Mandal have launched a postcard campaign against the State government’s move to shift the capital from Amaravati.

More than 2,000 students wrote letters to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urging them to ensure that Amaravati continues as the State capital.

Village elders also participated in the campaign. The students said they would post 10,000 cards as part of the campaign.

TDP State women’s wing president Divyavani extended her support to the campaign of the students and demanded that the YSRC government withdraw its move to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam.

TDP district president GV Anjaneyulu feared that the three-capital proposal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would put a huge financial burden on the people, besides affecting the economic growth of the State. Upholding the democratic norms, the YSRC government should honour all the policy decisions taken by the previous TDP regime, he said.

TDP Mandal president R Janga Rao, former village sarpanch M Narasimha Rao and other leaders also participated in the postcard campaign.