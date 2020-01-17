Andhra's Vizianagaram cop goes out of his way to feed and clothe the poor 

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: It's not every day that you see a cop going out of his way to feed and clothe orphans and beggars. But if you see one doing it every week, it’s got to be traffic ASI S Naga Aditya from Vizianagaram.

He spends Rs 2,000 from his salary on the needy every month, and his generosity has now inspired his colleagues to follow suit. About two years ago, Aditya began giving food and clothes to the elderly, orphans and beggars on the road, and helping them get medical aid. The then SP G Palaraju started the Vrudda Mitra scheme to help the underprivileged, and coordinators were appointed at each police station. But going beyond the call of duty, Aditya, one of the coordinators, also feeds at least five persons each week and helps them in other ways as needed. “I decided to do this as even I hail from a poor family,” said Aditya, who recently gave out blankets to beggars.