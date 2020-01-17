Cybercrime on the rise in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Cybercrime is on the rise in East Godavari district. While around 40 cases were filed in 2017, the number increased to 42 next year. In 2019, 109 complaints were filed, out of which police filed cases in 87 instances.

Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi said around 61 cases were filed using Cyber Mitra WhatsApp number while 48 were reported through the cybercrime online portal.

“With the advent of internet, emails embedded with trojans, fake phone calls and faulty applications have become a common sight. Many people nowadays even use internet banking. After making transactions, they often get text messages claiming that there lies some fault with the transaction and they are prompted to click on suspicious links. Once they do so, their phones are hacked and their personal details are stolen.”

While the Cyber Mitra was created for women and child protection, the police also created a specialised cybercrime portal especially for online fraud.

According to the police database, nine types of cybercrimes exist. They are phishing, jobs fraud, lottery fraud, fake e-sellers, ATM skimming, misuse of social media and misuse of mobile wallets.

Victims of cyber fraud can contact the police at the following toll free numbers, 112, 181, and 91212 11100.

In case of bank frauds, the same should be immediately reported to the bank in question and a police complaint must be filed.