Don’t change capital: CRDA receives 17,000 pleas from farmers in 3 days 

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has received over 17,000 representations online and another 110 directly from farmers of Amaravati at its head office in Thullur for the last three days. The farmers can submit their suggestions/objections till 5 pm on Friday.

According to sources, almost all the farmers, who sent/submitted representations to the CRDA, opposed the three-capital proposal and appealed to the government to continue Amaravati as the capital.

A CRDA official told TNIE that they will submit a report to the high-powered committee on Friday evening. “With all the farmers who sent or submitted their objections making the same appeal, the format is more or less the same and there is no need for us to make in-depth analysis of all the complaints for finalising our report. Thus, there is no need for more time for us and we will submit the report on Friday itself (after 5 pm),’’ the official said.

Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet the high-powered committee on Friday morning to take stock of the situation.

The high-powered committee, to be met on Friday evening, is expected to take a final call on the decentralisation of administration and development and submit its report to the government on Saturday. The Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 9 am on Monday followed by the Assembly meeting at 11 am on the

same day.