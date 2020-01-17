Home States Andhra Pradesh

High Court gets four weeks to decide on quota in Andhra Pradesh local body elections

The State Election Commission was set to announce the notification for the conduct of the polls to MPTCs and ZPTCs on Friday.

Published: 17th January 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The conduct of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh has hit a roadblock, with the Supreme Court stating that the share of reservations cannot exceed 50 per cent.

Government Order (GO) 176, which fixed reservations at 59.85 per cent, was on Wednesday stayed by the court till the disposal of a writ petition filed against the fixing of the percentage of reservation. The apex court told the AP High Court to decide on the matter within four weeks from January 20.

The State Election Commission was set to announce the notification for the conduct of the polls to MPTCs and ZPTCs on Friday.

In the GO issued on January 28, 2019, the State government fixed 59.85 per cent as the share of reservation, including 34 per cent for BCs, 19.08 per cent for SCs, and 6.77 per cent for STs.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant issued these directions while dealing with a PIL filed by one Birru Prathap Reddy, challenging the AP government’s move fixing 59.85 per cent reservation for local bodies (panchayats, mandal parishads and zilla parishads) on the grounds that it is against the Supreme Court’s judgment that the percentage of reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh local body elections
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp