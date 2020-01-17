Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jallikattu leaves 20 hurt in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Around 50 bulls made to run through a narrow passage; thousands cheer bull-tamers

Published: 17th January 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bull tamers trying to tame the bulls in jallikattu festival in rangampeta at Chittoor district on Thursday.

Bull tamers trying to tame the bulls in jallikattu festival in rangampeta at Chittoor district on Thursday. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Despite warnings by the police against the conduct of bull-taming sport, the event was held at Rangampeta and other surrounding villages in Chandragiri Mandal of Chittoor district on the occasion of Kanuma festival on Thursday. 

According to information, as many as 20 persons suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospitals in ambulances, which were kept ready to shift the injured to the nearby hospitals. Pasuvula Panduga, the milder version of Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu is in vogue in Rangampeta and a few other villages in Chittoor for the past 150 years. As part of the festival, the cattle farmers offered prayers to their village deities before the commencement of the sport on Thursday morning. 

Scores of youngsters from various parts of the district and neighbouring Nellore and Kadapa districts thronged villages to witness the ‘Pasuvula Panduga’. Meanwhile, the police are also gearing up to bookcases against those who organised the events.

Some of them vied with each other to snatch the trophies tied to the horns of bulls. The bulls ran amok due to beating of drums. Around 50 bulls were made to run through the narrow passage. It was alleged that the bulls were fed with intoxicants such as liquor and ganja before the start of the event. The organisers also stated that they are not responsible for any injuries during the event.
Actors Manchu Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj visited the village to take part in the Kanuma celebrations. They witnessed the bull-taming sport from atop a building.

Big prize money
The youngsters participated in the bull-taming sport with vigour as the organisers have announced big prize money ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000 and other gifts Rs 1,500 Entry fee collected by organisers

Ambulances kept ready
The villagers vied with each other to snatch the trophies tied to the horns of bulls 
Police intervened and brought the situation under control when scores of youth resorted to a fight while snatching the trophies
All the wine shops in the area were shut down as a precautionary measure

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jallikattu injury
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp