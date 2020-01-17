Jallikattu leaves 20 hurt in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Despite warnings by the police against the conduct of bull-taming sport, the event was held at Rangampeta and other surrounding villages in Chandragiri Mandal of Chittoor district on the occasion of Kanuma festival on Thursday.

According to information, as many as 20 persons suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospitals in ambulances, which were kept ready to shift the injured to the nearby hospitals. Pasuvula Panduga, the milder version of Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu is in vogue in Rangampeta and a few other villages in Chittoor for the past 150 years. As part of the festival, the cattle farmers offered prayers to their village deities before the commencement of the sport on Thursday morning.

Scores of youngsters from various parts of the district and neighbouring Nellore and Kadapa districts thronged villages to witness the ‘Pasuvula Panduga’. Meanwhile, the police are also gearing up to bookcases against those who organised the events.

Some of them vied with each other to snatch the trophies tied to the horns of bulls. The bulls ran amok due to beating of drums. Around 50 bulls were made to run through the narrow passage. It was alleged that the bulls were fed with intoxicants such as liquor and ganja before the start of the event. The organisers also stated that they are not responsible for any injuries during the event.

Actors Manchu Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj visited the village to take part in the Kanuma celebrations. They witnessed the bull-taming sport from atop a building.

Big prize money

The youngsters participated in the bull-taming sport with vigour as the organisers have announced big prize money ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000 and other gifts Rs 1,500 Entry fee collected by organisers

Ambulances kept ready

The villagers vied with each other to snatch the trophies tied to the horns of bulls

Police intervened and brought the situation under control when scores of youth resorted to a fight while snatching the trophies

All the wine shops in the area were shut down as a precautionary measure