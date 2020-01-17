Home States Andhra Pradesh

POSCO’s proposed JV steel plant mired in land trouble

Narasinga Rao said the State government should oppose the joint venture in the interests of Andhra Pradesh and its people.

Published: 17th January 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Steel Plant

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Proposal to set up a steel plant by South Korean steelmaker POSCO in a joint venture with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is likely to run into rough weather since all trade unions and Left parties have been opposing the proposal to give VSP land to POSCO. 

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) leader Mantri Rajasekhar said on Thursday all trade unions were opposing the proposal. He said the steel plant, launched with 1.7 million tonnes capacity, was later expanded to 7.3 million tonnes without any financial support from the Centre.

He said it will be mutually beneficial if a steel plant was set up by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in partnership with public sector undertakings National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) or Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), which have captive iron ore mines. 

Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Ch Narasinga Rao said the Centre was planning to sanction land worth Rs 45,000 crores to the South Korean giant on a platter. He demanded the State government to clarify its stand on POSCO proposal. He said no private steel plant has been set up in the past 10 years. 

While a couple of private steel plants were sold in the recent past, the public sector plants were performing well. He said the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was not given captive mines due to which the plant was incurring high production cost. 

Communist Party of India (CPI) State joint secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy said POSCO will hardly invest Rs 5,000 crores in the project. 

He said the VSP was paying tax to the tune of Rs 17,000 crores and at least one lakh people are directly or indirectly dependent on the Navaratna company.

He said POSCO will be given 2,768 acres for setting up a fully automated plant. There will not be any high employment generation. The entry of POSCO in the sector will halt the expansion of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in future, he said. 

POSCO has been making unsuccessful attempts for the past several areas to locate a steel plant in a coastal area, he said, adding that it was now eyeing Visakhapatnam to set up the plant. 

Rajasekhar said, “We will fight tooth and nail against the entry of private sector plant. The land should be returned to the farmers, who gave it to the VSP and not be handed over to POSCO. Another problem is, POSCO may not implement the rule of reservation.” 

A total bandh was observed in Gajuwaka recently and indicating the people’s opposition to the proposal, he said. POSCO had earlier made attempts to locate steel plants in Odisha and West Bengal in 2005 and 2008, respectively. 

Narasinga Rao said the State government should oppose the joint venture in the interests of Andhra Pradesh and its people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POSCO JV steel plant
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp